Home / World News / Alibaba to make significant job cuts, around 7% of workers, amid IPO plans

Alibaba to make significant job cuts, around 7% of workers, amid IPO plans

The company is offering severance packages to the impacted employees and also plans to transfer some workers to other parts of its business verticals

IANS Hong Kong
Alibaba to make significant job cuts, around 7% of workers, amid IPO plans

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese internet giant Alibaba is making significant job cuts, reportedly around 7 per cent of its workforce, as it plans separate IPOs for its various business groups.

In March, Alibaba Group planned to split into six business groups and launch separate public listings, triggering mass layoff, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

Now, Alibaba has reportedly begun informing affected staff in its Cloud division about layoffs.

The company is offering severance packages to the impacted employees and also plans to transfer some workers to other parts of its business verticals.

Alibaba employed over 235,000 people (as of March).

Last week, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang had detailed the restructuring of its Cloud division.

Earlier, the Chinese tech giant said it was planning to split the company into six business units, and each unit will explore fundraising or IPOs (initial public offerings).

The six units will include the Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group, and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

Each business unit will be led by its own CEO and board of directors.

In August last year, Alibaba bid goodbye to nearly 10,000 employees in an effort to cut expenses amid sluggish sales and slowing economy in the country.

--IANS

na/ksk/

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Alibaba likely to yield control of some business units in rejig: Report

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

Florida Governor to kick off 2024 US Prez polls bid on Twitter with Musk

Brazil builds 'rings of CO2' to simulate climate change in the Amazon

PM Modi raises with Albanese concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

India Caucus urges McCarthy to invite Modi for US Congress' joint session

Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH

Topics :Alibabajob cutsIPOs

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story