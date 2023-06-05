Home / Industry / News / Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

The airline industry is expected to record a net profit of USD 9.8 billion this year as passenger traffic is rising and local economies are reviving, IATA said on Monday

Press Trust of India Istanbul
Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The airline industry is expected to record a net profit of USD 9.8 billion this year as passenger traffic is rising and local economies are reviving, IATA said on Monday.

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said that despite economic uncertainties, people are flying to reconnect, explore and do business. "Latest data shows that passenger traffic is at over 90 per cent of 2019 level".

Speaking at the IATA Annual General Meeting here, he said airports are busier, hotel occupancy is rising, local economies are reviving and the airline industry has moved into profitability.

The airline industry is expected to rake in revenues of USD 803 billion and a net profit of USD 9.8 billion this year. Airlines will make an average of USD 2.25 per passenger, he said.

While the aviation industry is recovering after the pandemic, there are still challenges like cost pressure and supply-chain issues.

Walsh said Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have been far too slow in dealing with supply-chain blockages that are both raising costs and limiting our ability to deploy aircraft.

"Airlines are beyond frustrated. A solution must be found," he added.

Also Read

Indian aviation market promising but taxation always an issue: IATA chief

Recovery, expansion, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector in 2023

Indian domestic air travel is now at 85% of 2019 level, says IATA

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Hyderabad offered highest new office space in India in 2022-23: Anarock

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

Foreign airlines have reaped benefits of growing Indian market, says Wilson

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Topics :airline industryairlinesAir trafficIATA

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story