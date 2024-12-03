'All hell to pay if hostages not released': Trump issues warning to Hamas

United States President-elect Donald Trump has warned Hamas to release hostages held in Gaza or face severe consequences after his swearing-in. In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday (December 2), Trump demanded the immediate release of the captives, threatening that there would be “all hell to pay” in the Middle East if the hostages were not freed by January 20, 2025, when he assumes office.

Trump said that despite global concern over the hostages, there has been no significant action taken. He vowed that those responsible for the violence would face the harshest response in US history.

Israel-Hamas conflict

The hostages were taken during Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, and around 100 remain in captivity, while others are confirmed dead, according to Israeli officials. The assault resulted in 1,200 deaths, making it one of the deadliest attacks in Israel’s history.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment on Trump’s statement, but President Isaac Herzog expressed gratitude for Trump’s support. Meanwhile, Hamas has tied the release of the hostages to the end of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The Biden administration has attempted to broker a ceasefire, but peace talks with Hamas have made little progress.

The conflict continues to devastate Gaza, with over 44,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes and large parts of the territory destroyed. The situation remains tense, with no signs of compromise from either side.