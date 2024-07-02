Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Alleging rocket attack on its territory, Israel hits Hamas sites in Gaza

Alleging rocket attack on its territory, Israel hits Hamas sites in Gaza

Among the targets that were attacked were a weapons warehouse, apartments used as operations control centers and other terrorist infrastructures

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine
Before the attacks, the IDF took precautionary measures and allowed civilians to evacuate the area in order to reduce as much as possible the harm to those not involved. | Photo: Bloomberg
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 5:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that Israel Air Force fighter jets, in cooperation with the IDF's Southern Command, attacked during the night targets in the area within Gaza from which about 20 rocket launches were carried out last night towards the Israeli towns located near the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets that were attacked were a weapons warehouse, apartments used as operations control centers and other terrorist infrastructures.

Before the attacks, the IDF took precautionary measures and allowed civilians to evacuate the area in order to reduce as much as possible the harm to those not involved.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The terrorist organization Hamas systematically violates international law while cynically exploiting the civilian population as a shield for terrorist acts against the State of Israel," said the IDF.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israel orders mass evacuation, signals new assault on southern Gaza city

Israel releases head of Gaza's main hospital 7 months after hospital raid

Israel's Netanyahu vows to fight on as mediators seek new path to talks

Israeli tanks advance into areas in north and south Gaza, fighting rages

5,000 new housing units planned for city of Sderot in Northern Gaza

Topics :israelHamasIsrael-PalestineGazaPalestine refugees

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story