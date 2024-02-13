Almost dozen Independents declare support to Nawaz Sharif's PML-N

Almost a dozen Independent candidates who won the Pakistan general elections on February 8, joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Samaa TV reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, elected as an Independent candidate from Rajanpur's NA-189, Shamsher Ali Mazari announced that he had joined the Nawaz Sharif-led party.

Mazari announced his decision in a video statement, saying he consulted his associates before deciding to extend support to the PML-N.

"For the welfare of the state, I have decided to join the PML-N," Mazari is purportedly heard saying in a video doing the rounds of social media.

In the video, he is seen speaking while travelling in a car.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that Mazari clinched 38,875 votes against PML-N's Sardar Riaz's 32,000.

Similarly, Muhammad Sohail, an Independent candidate elected from the Punjab Assembly's PP-240 constituency, along with Khurram Virk from PP-48 and Rana Muhammad Fayyaz from PP-49 also joined the PML-N.

Earlier, on Sunday, Taimoor Lali, an Independent candidate from PP-94, also joined the PML-N. MPA-elect from Rajanpur's PP-297, Sardar Khizar Khan Mazari, a PTI-backed independent candidate, also announced support to the PML-N. Mazari won with 39,206 votes against PML-N's Sardar Mir Dost Mazari, who secured 30,933 votes.

Fayyaz said he expressed complete confidence in the PML-N leadership and will hold meetings with them.

From Chiniot, Sardar Zulfiqar, a successful candidate from PP-96, joined the PML-N. He said he took the decision for the welfare and development of the region,, Samaa TV reported.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah was elected MPA after defeating Syed Hasan Murtaza of the PPP.

On Saturday, Independent candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz was elected as MNA from NA-48 while Mian Muhammad Khan Bugti from NA-253 also announced that he had joined the PML-N.

Meanwhile, as part of a plan to form a new alliance to run the federal government, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have deliberated on the possibility of appointing prime ministers from either party for three and two-year terms at the helm, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the party leaders, in their first meeting on Sunday, discussed the possibility of appointing a prime minister for half the term.

The same power-sharing formula was chalked out by the PML-N and the National Party (NP) in Balochistan in 2013, when the chief ministerial candidates from the two parties held office for half of the five-year term.