China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

China earthquake today: The chilly temperature of -11 degrees Celsius in Gansu and Qinghai provinces is making the rescue operation more difficult

A government worker looks at the debris of a house brought down in the earthquake in Jishishan county in northwest China's Gansu province (Photo: AP/PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit northwest China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces at 11:59 pm on Monday, killing at least 116 people. According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the earthquake was shallow, with a focal depth of 10 kilometres. Over 400 people have reportedly been injured.

According to reports from Chinese media, the chilly temperature of -11 degrees Celsius in the region is making rescue operations more difficult.

China earthquake today: What we know so far?

The epicentre of the earthquake was Liugou township. The township is about eight kilometres from Jishishan County in China's Gansu Province. At least 105 people have died in Gansu province alone.

Another 11 have died in Qinghai province, adjacent to Gansu. Qinghai is near the Tibet Himalayan region, which has been historically prone to frequent earthquakes owing to the shifting of continental plates. The real number of deaths is expected to come much later when the rescue operations are concluded. 

China earthquake: Widespread damage to infrastructure

Apart from a rising death toll, the earthquake in China has also caused widespread loss of infrastructure. According to the state-run news agency Xinhua, several houses and roads have been damaged. Many villages have also suffered disruption in water supply and power failure.

Passenger and cargo trains passing through the province have been suspended, and the authorities have asked for a safety check of all the rail tracks in the region.

580 rescuers with 88 fire engines, 12 search and rescue dogs, and more than 10,000 sets of equipment have been sent to the rescue operation.

Jinping, Qiang call for 'all-out' rescue operation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged for an "all-out" search and rescue operation. He has also asked the local authorities to make arrangements for timely treatment of injured people. Jinping, according to Xinhua, has also urged that the damaged infrastructure be repaired so that supplies can reach Gansu as soon as possible.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force have also been asked to "actively cooperate" with local authorities for the rescue operation. Chinese Premier Li Qiang has also urged for an all-out rescue operation and timely treatment to minimise casualties.  

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

