Home / World News / Alphabet to pay $40 million to Match to settle Google Play antitrust battle

Alphabet to pay $40 million to Match to settle Google Play antitrust battle

Lawyers representing Match and Google said in a court filing Tuesday they've agreed to drop all claims and counterclaims against each other

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Alphabet has agreed to pay $40 million to Match Group to settle claims that Google Play policies are unlawful, resolving an antitrust complaint that endangered billions of dollars in revenue generated by the search engine’s app marketplace, according to the online dating service. 

Lawyers representing Match and Google said in a court filing Tuesday they’ve agreed to drop all claims and counterclaims against each other. Match said in its earnings report that its brands will get more favourable conditions on Google Play as part of the accord, which was announced before a trial scheduled for November 6 in San Francisco federal court.

The dating-app company’s complaint was part of a sprawling antitrust fight that also includes attorneys general of almost three dozen states, consumers and Epic Games, all of whom accuse Google of monopolising its app store’s distribution, payment and fee policies. 

The fight doesn’t end for Alphabet as it will still have to face Epic at a trial set to start November 2. US District Judge James Donato told both companies to let him know by Wednesday if they would like to proceed with selecting a jury or have him decide the case himself. 

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

It's Google versus US in the biggest antitrust trial in over 2 decades

Google's search defaults prey on power of habit: Expert in antitrust trial

Cyprus to ship humanitarian aid directly to Gaza, UN personnel to pickup

DIEZ launches AED 500 mn venture capital fund to finance tech startups

Taliban asks nations hosting Afghan refugees not to forcefully deport them

US job openings rise slightly to 9.6 mn, sign of strength in job market

There is an above-zero chance that AI will kill us all: Elon Musk

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AlphabetGoogle AlphabetGoogle Antitrust

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story