Alphabet to pay $40 million to Match to settle Google Play antitrust battle

Alphabet has agreed to pay $40 million to Match Group to settle claims that Google Play policies are unlawful, resolving an antitrust complaint that endangered billions of dollars in revenue generated by the search engine’s app marketplace, according to the online dating service.

Lawyers representing Match and Google said in a court filing Tuesday they’ve agreed to drop all claims and counterclaims against each other. Match said in its earnings report that its brands will get more favourable conditions on Google Play as part of the accord, which was announced before a trial scheduled for November 6 in San Francisco federal court.

The dating-app company’s complaint was part of a sprawling antitrust fight that also includes attorneys general of almost three dozen states, consumers and Epic Games, all of whom accuse Google of monopolising its app store’s distribution, payment and fee policies.

The fight doesn’t end for Alphabet as it will still have to face Epic at a trial set to start November 2. US District Judge James Donato told both companies to let him know by Wednesday if they would like to proceed with selecting a jury or have him decide the case himself.