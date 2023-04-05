Home / World News / Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Selected startups will get up to $300,000 in AWS credits to help build their AI services and solutions

New Delhi
Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon has now entered the growing generative artificial intelligence (AI) market, with launching an AI accelerator to help startups working in the field.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) 'Generative AI Accelerator' is a global programme for 10 Generative AI startups that can demonstrate early-stage traction.

Selected startups will get up to $300,000 in AWS credits to help build their AI services and solutions.

Applications are open for the next two weeks and 10 startups will be chosen, according to the company.

"Ideally, you'll have a minimum viable product (MVP) already developed and your eyes set on seed-stage funding, with plans to raise in the next 18 months," said Amazon.

"We welcome machine learning startups with technical leads who are leveraging cloud technologies, or who plan to. If you have game-changing ambitions in the Generative AI space, we want to support you," the company informed.

The company has announced a kick-off event in-person in the San Francisco Bay Area in the US from May 24-25 and a Demo day on July 26-27 to showcase the progress of its AI accelerator.

"Upon completion of the 10-week programme, you'll pitch to the Generative AI community -- including investors, press and customers -- to raise awareness for your company," said Amazon.

The Generative AI market is currently led by Microsoft-owned OpenAI via ChatGPT and AI-powered Bing Search, with Google trying hard to disrupt the space with its AI service called Bard.

--IANS

na/dpb

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAmazon

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Also Read

Wearable electronics could potentially detect emerging health problems

Microsoft introduces new AI-powered Bing search engine, Edge browser

India top country in AI skill penetration globally: Nasscom report

From social media to ChatGPT, cyber criminals quick to adopt new tech

Hackers exploiting ChatGPT to write malicious codes to steal your data

Trump legal woes likely to go beyond 2024, says Indian-American attorney

Trump decries charges, accuses radical left of election interference

New Zealand's central bank hikes key interest rate by 50 bps to 5.25%

US Court orders porn star to pay Trump $120,000 more in legal fees

Tesla continues to dominate US EV market with a share of over 50%

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story