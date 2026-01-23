Amazon to cut thousands more jobs in efforts to streamline bureaucracy

By Spencer Soper and Matt Day

Amazon.com Inc is gearing up to ax thousands more corporate employees, ratcheting up efforts to streamline bureaucracy.

The company plans to start rolling out the terminations as early as next week, according to people briefed on the situation.

The layoffs arrive a few months after the company announced it was excising 14,000 roles. At the time, Amazon signaled that more cuts could come in 2026 as it found “additional places we can remove layers.” Managers were given a choice to make cuts in October or wait until the new year, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss an internal matter.