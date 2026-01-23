Disney's succession committee closes in on replacement for CEO Bob Iger

By Thomas Buckley

Walt Disney Co.’s succession committee, the board members charged with vetting CEO candidates, met five times in the last fiscal year as it closed in on who will succeed Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, Disney reiterated plans to name a successor in early 2026. The company’s annual meeting was set for March 18. In 2020, when Iger previously stepped down, his successor was announced about two weeks before the meeting.

As part of the process, Disney has been seeking shareholder feedback on a new pay package for its next CEO. Internal candidates are going through a rigorous preparation process, including mentorship from Iger, external coaching and engagement with all board members, the filing said.