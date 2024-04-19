Home / World News / American Express beats estimates on high spending by wealthy customers

American Express beats estimates on high spending by wealthy customers

''We continue to attract high-spending, high credit-quality customers to the franchise," chief executive officer Stephen Squeri said in a statement

For the full year, the company maintained prior revenue growth expectations of 9% to 11% and a profit forecast of $12.65 to $13.15 a share, it said in a statement. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
American Express's first-quarter profit vaulted past Wall Street estimates on Friday, driven by an affluent customer base that increased spending as recession fears receded.

Amid a turbulent landscape in which concerns over the financial well-being of lower-income consumers have troubled several lenders, American Express's clientele has shielded the company from significant impact and left it largely unscathed by the challenges others in the industry faced.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shares of the New York-based company rose about 2%, to $221.66 in premarket trading, after it reported a profit of $3.33 a share for the three months ended March, sailing past analysts' average expectation of $2.96 a share, according to LSEG data.
 
''We continue to attract high-spending, high credit-quality customers to the franchise," chief executive officer Stephen Squeri said in a statement.
 
Billed business, which represents the transaction values on AmEx cards and other payment products, rose 6%, to $367 billion in the first quarter.
 
While most U.S. lenders have expressed optimism about the resilience of American consumers so far, 11 rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the last two years have made them susceptible to default risks and they have responded by raising provisions.
 
AmEx built $1.3 billion in provisions for the first quarter, compared with $1.1 billion a year earlier.
 
Still, the credit card giant has been immune to changes in spending and has downplayed worries of an economic slump for the last two years, bucking a larger trend of consumer softness expectations.
 
For the full year, the company maintained prior revenue growth expectations of 9% to 11% and a profit forecast of $12.65 to $13.15 a share, it said in a statement.

Also Read

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 7: Kunal Khemu movie dips again

Analysts downgrade SBI Card as poor asset quality, rising costs bite in Q3

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

G7 warns of new sanctions on Iran for drone attack, urges de-escalation

After India and Vietnam, Apple looks to manufacture products in Indonesia

India delivers BrahMos missiles to Philippines as part of $375 mn deal

Dubai rains: Indian Embassy in UAE notifies travel advisory for passengers

Nissan trims annual operating profit estimate by 14.5% on lower sales

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :American Express cardUS economy

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story