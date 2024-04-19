Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India delivers BrahMos missiles to Philippines as part of $375 mn deal

India delivers BrahMos missiles to Philippines as part of $375 mn deal

The export of ground systems for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system along with the missiles started last month itself

Brahmos, Brahmos missile (Photo: X@ANI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
India delivered the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, as part of the $375 million deal between the two sides signed in 2022.

The Indian Air Force sent its American origin C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft with the missiles to the Philippines to deliver the weapon system to the Philippines' Marine Corps, according to the defence sources.

The export of ground systems for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system along with the missiles started last month itself, they said.

The Philippines is taking delivery of the missile systems at a time when tensions between them and China have escalated owing to frequent clashes in the South China Sea. The three batteries of the BrahMos missile system would be deployed by the Philippines in their coastal areas to guard against any threat in the region.

The deal has been cleared with multiple approvals from partner nations in the programme.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, is said to be one of the most successful missile programs in the world. Acknowledged as the foremost and swiftest precision-guided weapon on a global scale, BRAHMOS has played a pivotal role in enhancing India's deterrence capabilities.

The Indian Army has integrated multiple BrahMos regiments into its arsenal since 2007.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

