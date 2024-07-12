An excellent prosecutor, Kamala Harris qualified to be president: Joe Biden

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The fact is that the consideration is that I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once and I will beat him again, Biden said

There's a long way to go in this campaign and so I'm just going to keep moving, Biden said. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 9:02 AM IST
US President Joe Biden on Thursday said his deputy, Vice President Kamala Harris, is qualified to lead the county.

At a press conference here, Biden said, From the very beginning, I made no bones about that. She is qualified to be the president. That's why I picked her.

When asked about the reasons for this, he said Firstly because of the way she's handled the issue of freedom of women's bodies, to have control of their bodies and secondly, her ability to handle almost any issue on the board.

This was a hell of a prosecutor. She was a first rate person and in the Senate, she was really good. I wouldn't have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be the president, Biden said.
 

The president mistakenly referred to Kamala Harris as Donald Trump during the press conference. He said, I wouldn't have picked Trump to be the vice president, did I think she was not qualified to be president.

The fact is that the consideration is that I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once and I will beat him again, Biden said.

The idea that senators and congressmen are running for office worrying about the ticket is not unusual. And I might add, there were at least five presidents running or incumbent presidents who had lower numbers than I have now later in a campaign, he said.

So, there's a long way to go in this campaign and so I'm just going to keep moving, he said.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

