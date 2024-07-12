Business Standard
Joe Biden's campaign quietly tests Kamala Harris against Donald Trump

This evaluation, shared anonymously due to its sensitive nature, occurs amid increasing pressure on Biden to reconsider his re-election bid

Kamala Harris,(Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

As President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure over the future of his candidacy, his campaign is quietly testing Vice President Kamala Harris's viability against former President Donald Trump through a voter survey, New York Times reported
This evaluation, shared anonymously due to its sensitive nature, occurs amid increasing pressure on Biden to reconsider his re-election bid.
Some of Biden's long-standing advisers are reportedly considering ways to convince him to withdraw from the race, as per New York Times.
Many Democrats were left deeply troubled by Biden's disastrous debate performance two weeks ago, and he has faced increasing calls from lawmakers and fund-raisers to step aside.
Earlier in the day, Democratic leaders challenged Joe Biden to provide convincing evidence of a viable path to reelection after his debate performance, bad battleground state polling and growing concerns that he cannot defeat former Donald Trump in the presidential elections
 
After the CNN debate with former US President Donald Trump on June 28, the leaders have been pushing Biden to step down from the presidential race despite this he has declared that he is staying and expressed confidence that he would defeat former Trump.

Recently, Biden told congressional Democrats in a letter on July 9 that he would continue his election bid despite mounting concerns about his mental fitness.
Further, he also stated that he will be "running this race to end" of the November election, despite private calls from Democrats to drop out. In the letter, Biden called for unity among his party, emphasising the need for a collective effort to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
"Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It's time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump," said Biden
On July 8, a leadership call was organised by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, where several top House Democrats urged President Joe Biden to step aside from the 2024 campaign, expressing deep concerns about his potential impact on the Democratic Party's chances in the upcoming elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden US presidential elections Donald Trump

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

