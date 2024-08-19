Any development in B'desh to affect the Northeast: Lt Gen RP Kalita (Retd)

Former Chief of Eastern Command, Lt General RP Kalita (Retd) said that India has historical and cultural ties with Bangladesh while attending the Society to Harmonise Aspirations for Responsible Engagement (SHARE) meeting. He added that any development in Bangladesh will affect northeast India. "Our primary focus is on the development of Northeastern states and highlights the importance of Northeast India in Southeast Asia and South Asia. We will also focus on making the aspirations of the northeastern people reach the policymakers. Also, we have presented a paper on the impact of Bangladesh's situation on India...We have historical and cultural ties with Bangladesh. We cannot forget that...Any development in Bangladesh will affect the northeast India," said Lt General RP Kalita (Retd). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier on Sunday, in the wake of Bangladeshi political turmoil, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to ensure the safety of West Bengal's migrant workers all over the country.

Citing an example from Odisha, he said that a large number of poor and vulnerable migrant workers have been the victims of social discrimination, subjected to various physical violence and they need protection from violence.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah hit out at the INDI Alliance and said that their appeasement politics did not serve justice to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh or Jain refugees who were seeking citizenship in India.

Shah distributed Citizenship certificates under CAA to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad.

More From This Section

Recently, Bangladesh witnessed several incidents of violence and chaos, especially targeting minorities, including Hindus after Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee Bangladesh after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement. She arrived in India on August 5 at a short notice.

An interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in on August 8.