Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Apple CEO Tim Cook returns to China as Beijing prepares to fete CEOs

Apple CEO Tim Cook returns to China as Beijing prepares to fete CEOs

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to meet with top corporate executives today ahead of the event

Tim Cook, Apple CEO
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is visiting China for at least the third time this year. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Bloomberg News
 
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is visiting China for at least the third time this year, showing up at a suppliers’ conference on the same day a top Beijing official convened an important meeting with a group of foreign CEOs.
 
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to meet with top corporate executives on Monday ahead of the event, just as companies worldwide are bracing for President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to hike tariffs on Chinese goods. Disruptions to trade are a source of concern especially for Apple, which makes the majority of its iPhones through Foxconn in the country and counts China its biggest market after the US.
 
Cook’s agenda in the capital is unclear. The CEO made it a point to emphasize the importance of the Chinese supply chain during brief remarks carried by a social media account linked to state broadcaster China Central Television. “I value them very highly. We could not do what we do without them,” Cook said in response to a question about Apple’s Chinese partners.
 
Li is likely to address a gathering of businesspeople and hear from top executives of global firms such as Rio Tinto Plc, Corning Inc. and Charoen Pokphand Group, Bloomberg News has reported. The discussions will likely cover a wide range of supply chain and trade flow issues. 
 
The Apple CEO was in the capital just last month, when he promised to keep investing in the country and also underscored its vital role in the iPhone maker’s global operations. Over the weekend, Nvidia Corp. honcho Jensen Huang was in Hong Kong receiving an honorary doctorate.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

iPhone's rise in India: How Apple is taking on Android in premium segment

iPhone maker Apple sets all-time revenue record in India: CEO Tim Cook

Apple sets record India revenue driven by iPhone sales, plans 4 new stores

Apple's investors disappointed after tepid forecast amid China weakness

Apple CEO Cook says company to increase investment in China: State media

Topics :Tim CookApple ChinaCEOsBeijing

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story