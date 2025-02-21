Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Apple's CEO Tim Cook to meet Donald Trump as tariffs threaten iPhones

Apple's CEO Tim Cook to meet Donald Trump as tariffs threaten iPhones

Cook is among the tech industry leaders who have sought to nurture a close relationship with the president since his reelection

Tim Cook Donald Trump
President Donald Trump is meeting with Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook at the White House | Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Akayla Gardner and Kate Sullivan
 
President Donald Trump is meeting with Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook at the White House on Thursday, according to a person familiar with their plans. 
The person shared the details of the meeting on the condition of anonymity, but did not provide the agenda for the discussion.
 
Cook is among the tech industry leaders who have sought to nurture a close relationship with the president since his reelection, attending his inauguration last month and traveling to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during the presidential transition.
 
Cook’s company risks being caught in the middle of an escalating trade fight between the US and China, with Trump’s 10 per cent tariff on Chinese-made goods posing a challenge for Apple as it seeks to address sluggish iPhone sales. China is weighing a probe into Apple’s policies and the fees it charges app developers. China is Apple’s biggest manufacturing hub, while the US is its largest market.
 
During Trump’s first term, Cook was able to leverage his relationship with the president to win tariff carve-outs for its signature iPhone. But the president has suggested that the company’s devices might not be so lucky this time as he seeks to impose sweeping new tariffs on imported goods, telling reporters that he’s looking to avoid exemptions.

Also Read

Kash Patel confirmed to lead restructuring of FBI under Donald Trump

Republican lawmaker defies Trump, vows to stand against concession to Putin

Stock Market Today: Nifty level; Flash Mfg PMI; PhonePe, NSDL IPO; Walmart

Trump admin defying order to pause freeze on foreign aid, says judge

Trump's frustration with Zelenskyy's approach 'multifold', says US NSA

 
Shortly following the election, Cook posted to social media that Apple looked “forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity.”
 
But Trump has also sparred with the company over its privacy policies, saying it should do more to help federal law enforcement access encrypted phones. Apple has resisted requests from law enforcement to build a backdoor into its phone operating system that would allow authorities to access data without a user’s password, saying that could leave phones vulnerable to hackers. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Musk, joined by Argentine President Javier Milei, wields chainsaw at CPAC

China opposes US State Dept's revised fact sheet, alleges misrepresentation

Elon Musk calls for hastening end of Nasa's space station programme

After US, Canada designates 7 Latin American groups as terrorist entities

Brazil's top court justice orders X to pay $1.4 mn fine for non-compliance

Topics :Donald TrumpTim CookDonald Trump administrationApple iPhone

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story