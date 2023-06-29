Home / World News / Apple seeks to fend off EU antitrust charge triggered by Spotify at hearing

Apple seeks to fend off EU antitrust charge triggered by Spotify at hearing

The iPhone maker will set out its arguments to senior European Commission officials and their peers at national competition agencies at a closed hearing in Brussels

Reuters
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple will on Friday seek to fend off a revised EU antitrust charge and possible hefty fine linked to claims it prevents music streaming companies such as Spotify from informing users of other buying options outside its App Store.
The iPhone maker will set out its arguments to senior European Commission officials and their peers at national competition agencies at a closed hearing in Brussels.
 
EU antitrust enforcers earlier this year boosted their case against the company's so-called anti-steering obligations, but dropped an earlier charge against Apple's requirement that developers use its in-app payment system.
 
The Commission said the anti-steering obligations breach EU rules against unfair trading conditions, a relatively novel legal argument in an antitrust case.
 
Apple has said there is no merit in the case triggered by a Spotify complaint in 2019, pointing to the Swedish music streaming service's dominant market share in Europe, where Apple Music trails in third or fourth place in most EU countries.
 
Its other argument is that it has revised rules to allow reader apps such as Spotify and Netflix to include links to their website for sign-ups and user payments, allowing app developers to bypass its controversial 30% App Store fee.
 
Reader apps provide content such as e-books, video and music requiring payment at sign-up.
 
Spotify, which will also attend the hearing, urged a speedy decision from the Commission. The EU executive said it never comments on possible oral hearings or on their date.

Also Read

Music streaming platform Spotify's website, app restored after brief outage

Music streaming platform Spotify shuts its live audio application

Spotify fined $5.4 mn for data protection regulation violations in Sweden

Music-streaming platform Spotify launches 'New Year's Hub' playlist

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

US antitrust regulator plans to target Amazon's online marketplace

Fed may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, says Powell

Sri Lanka to spare banks in $19.8 bn local debt restructuring plan

'Smaller than a grain of salt': LV's miniscule handbag sold for $63,000

Jaishankar, Manalo co-chair 5th India-Philippines co-operation commission

Topics :BrusselsEU antitrust regulatorsApple Spotifymusic streaming

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story