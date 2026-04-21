Apple turns page to John Ternus as next CEO, Tim Cook to step down on Sep 1
Ternus inherits a company that has already solved for size. The challenge now is to define Apple's next phase of growthAyushi Singh
Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will hand leadership to hardware chief John Ternus on September 1, ending a 15-year run that built a $4 trillion behemoth. Cook, 65, will become executive chairman. Ternus, 50, faces a slow progress in artificial intelligence, technology that promises to transform the way consumers use devices.
Hardware focus in AI age
Ternus inherits a company that has already solved for size. The challenge now is to define Apple’s next phase of growth.
- Enter, Ternus: He joined Apple in 2001, and rose through hardware engineering, not operations or finance
- Device boss: He is leading hardware engineering since 2021, overseeing iPhone, iPad and Mac development
- Silicon shift: Has played a key role in moving Macs off Intel, bringing chip design in-house
- What he inherits: A business heavily tied to the iPhone, with growth increasingly dependent on extensions rather than new categories
Tasks at hand
- The AI shift: Rivals have moved aggressively into AI, investing in models and infrastructure; Apple’s device-led approach is riddled with delayed rollouts
- Next category bets: Work is underway on AI-led wearables, smart home devices and a foldable iPhone, but none yet match the scale of past breakthroughs
- Execution vs invention: The company’s strength has been discipline and consistency. The next phase may demand risk and speed.
On his watch
- 699% jump in net income to $112 billion (as of Sep 2025)
- Services share in revenue now over 26%, against below 9% in 2012
- 2.5 billion active devices
- 200 stores added; total count now at 540
- $1,070 the current average iPhone selling price, against $712 in 2011
- 166,000 global employees; millions more employed in production and supply chains
What he ‘cooked’
- Apple Watch (2015): It pushed Apple into health and fitness, building a new wearables category
- AirPods (2016): One of Apple’s most widely adopted products
- Apple Silicon (M1 onwards, 2020): In-house designed chip helped better control over the product road map
- Services: Apple Music, TV+, and iCloud turned hardware ownership into recurring revenue streams
Source: Agencies