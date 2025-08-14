Home / World News / Arab League condemns Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

Arab League condemns Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

The League considered these statements to be a violation of the sovereignty of Arab states and an attempt to undermine security and stability in the region

The League considered these statements to be a violation of the sovereignty of Arab states and an attempt to undermine security and stability in the region. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
The Arab League has condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the annexation of parts of the territories of sovereign Arab states, in preparation for the establishment of what he called "Greater Israel."

The League considered these statements to be a violation of the sovereignty of Arab states and an attempt to undermine security and stability in the region. 

In a statement released Tuesday, the League said these remarks represent a serious threat to collective Arab national security and a flagrant challenge to international law and the principles of international legitimacy. The statements also reflect expansionist and aggressive intentions that cannot be accepted or tolerated, and they reveal an extremist mindset steeped in colonial delusions.

Within the same contest, Egypt has condemned the statements raised in some Israeli media regarding the so-called "Greater Israel," while affirming its commitment to establishing peace in the Middle East. 

In a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs this evening, Egypt demanded official clarifications regarding these statements due to the indications they carry and that could trigger instability.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

