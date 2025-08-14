Trump questions Putin's stance ahead of Alaska summit on Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday (local time), marking their first meeting in six years. The two leaders are set to hold a one-on-one discussion on the Russia–Ukraine war, now in its fourth year.

According to US intelligence assessments, Putin retains the same maximalist territorial ambitions he held at the start of the war. Officials warn that he could use any ceasefire to rebuild his forces and potentially attempt another offensive on Kyiv. Despite European calls for security guarantees for Ukraine, Putin remains intent on preventing Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato).

Another official added, “Russia is offering to stop the war if they get everything they have always wanted, including their most maximalist demands. And that would not be a deal, it would be a submission.”

A European official told CNN, “Putin thinks he is winning, so he has no reason to bend. His thinking is he might as well pocket the wins he has now, including the Ukrainian territory he has already taken by force, and then make another run to take more later.”

Trump warns of severe consequences

On Wednesday (local time), Trump warned Putin of severe consequences if he refuses to end the war in Ukraine after the Alaska summit.

Describing Friday’s meeting as “a feel-out meeting,” Trump said he intended to assess Putin’s seriousness about ending the war. Having previously supported Putin and criticised Zelenskyy during a White House meeting, Trump has since shifted his stance, expressing disappointment in Putin and pledging support for Ukraine, including approving weapons sales to Kyiv for self-defence.