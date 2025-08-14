Home / World News / Trump questions Putin's stance ahead of Alaska summit on Ukraine war

Trump questions Putin's stance ahead of Alaska summit on Ukraine war

Donald Trump will meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska for the first time in six years, aiming to assess the Russian leader's position on the Ukraine war and prospects for a ceasefire

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin
On Wednesday (local time), Trump warned Putin of severe consequences if he refuses to end the war in Ukraine after the Alaska summit | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday (local time), marking their first meeting in six years. The two leaders are set to hold a one-on-one discussion on the Russia–Ukraine war, now in its fourth year.
 
While Trump has often boasted about his relationship with Putin, CNN reported that ahead of the summit, he asked European and White House aides what had changed about his Russian counterpart. Sources cited by CNN said this questioning reflected Trump’s growing frustration as Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies. 
 

Concerns over Kremlin influence

 
Trump, who once promised to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, has been unable to persuade Putin to agree to a ceasefire. Instead, Russia has escalated its attacks. The meeting comes amid concerns in Europe and Ukraine that the White House could be manipulated by the Kremlin, giving Putin a symbolic victory by meeting him on US soil without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presence.
 
According to US intelligence assessments, Putin retains the same maximalist territorial ambitions he held at the start of the war. Officials warn that he could use any ceasefire to rebuild his forces and potentially attempt another offensive on Kyiv. Despite European calls for security guarantees for Ukraine, Putin remains intent on preventing Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). 
 

Putin’s demands and European warnings

 
A European official told CNN, “Putin thinks he is winning, so he has no reason to bend. His thinking is he might as well pocket the wins he has now, including the Ukrainian territory he has already taken by force, and then make another run to take more later.”
 
Another official added, “Russia is offering to stop the war if they get everything they have always wanted, including their most maximalist demands. And that would not be a deal, it would be a submission.” 
 

Trump warns of severe consequences

 
On Wednesday (local time), Trump warned Putin of severe consequences if he refuses to end the war in Ukraine after the Alaska summit.
 
Describing Friday’s meeting as “a feel-out meeting,” Trump said he intended to assess Putin’s seriousness about ending the war. Having previously supported Putin and criticised Zelenskyy during a White House meeting, Trump has since shifted his stance, expressing disappointment in Putin and pledging support for Ukraine, including approving weapons sales to Kyiv for self-defence.

Donald TrumpVladimir PutinNATOVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

