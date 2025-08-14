Home / World News / Here's why Maga wants Elon Musk back in Trump's camp ahead of midterms

Maga leaders are urging Elon Musk to reunite with President Donald Trump, saying his support and funding could be key for Republicans to win the upcoming midterm elections

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
Several prominent figures in the Maga (Make America Great Again) movement are calling for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to reconcile with President Donald Trump before the upcoming US midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview that he hopes Musk will “come back into the fold” by then. 
“He’s obviously got a complicated relationship right now with the Trump White House,” Vance said. “Even if you wanted to be on the left — and he doesn’t — they’re not going to have you back. That ship has sailed. My hope is that by the time of the midterms, he’s kind of come back into the fold.” 
Vance said disagreements should not divide the movement. “If you’re patriotic, you’re not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president. We have to win with the whole movement together.”   
 

Why Maga wants Musk back

Musk’s financial and public support was considered key to Trump’s 2024 victory. Maga leaders believe his backing will be vital again as Republicans brace for a challenging midterm season. MAGA Inc, a super PAC linked to Trump, raised nearly $177 million in the first half of 2025, but allies say Musk’s deep pockets could give them an extra edge, Business Insider reported. 
“Musk is the perfect person to be the George Soros of the MAGA Right,” strategist Roger Stone wrote on Substack, urging unity “for the greater good of saving the country and winning the midterm elections.” Far-right broadcaster Alex Jones and activist Scott Presler have also publicly appealed to Musk to rejoin Trump’s camp.
 

Feud between Trump & Musk

The rift began after Musk criticised Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which cut electric vehicle subsidies and clean energy incentives. Trump shot back, saying Musk’s companies existed only because of government support, and even suggested he might “have to close up shop” without subsidies. 
The feud escalated when former Trump adviser Steve Bannon called Musk a “dangerous alien” and suggested nationalising SpaceX. Musk responded by branding Bannon “a traitor to reason” and floated the idea of forming an “America Party” to challenge traditional Republicans.   
 

Thaw in Trump-Musk rift

Despite the public clashes, both sides have shown hints of reconciliation. Trump said in July he would not cut subsidies to Musk’s companies, declaring on Truth Social that he wants “Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE.” Musk has avoided discussing his ‘America Party’ in recent weeks and even donated $15 million to the GOP in late June. 
He has also voiced support for Trump’s proposal to federalise Washington DC’s police force and deploy the National Guard after a former government staffer was allegedly assaulted. On Monday, Musk praised Vance directly, calling him “a good guy through and through” in a social media post.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

