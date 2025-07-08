Armed men hijack 3 oil tankers, abduct 7 crew members in northwest Pakistan

Unidentified armed men hijacked three oil tankers and abducted seven crew members in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.
The incident took place in the Tuchi bridge area near Marwat Canal in Bannu district, which borders north Waziristan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Khan Kulachi said.
He said the convoy was intercepted while it was coming from north Waziristan and a total of three oil tankers were seized. An FIR has been registered at the Baka Khel police station and a search operation is underway, he added.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the hijacking and abduction, and no ransom demands have been made, the DPO said.
Last week, at least one person was killed and three others injured after armed men opened fire on a jirga in Bannu. Earlier this month, a police officer was shot dead by unknown gunmen near his house in Ghoriwala town of the district.
