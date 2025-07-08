Home / World News / Armed men hijack 3 oil tankers, abduct 7 crew members in northwest Pakistan

Armed men hijack 3 oil tankers, abduct 7 crew members in northwest Pakistan

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the hijacking and abduction, and no ransom demands have been made, an official said

pakistan Flag
An FIR has been registered at the Baka Khel police station and a search operation is underway (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Peshawar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Unidentified armed men hijacked three oil tankers and abducted seven crew members in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Tuchi bridge area near Marwat Canal in Bannu district, which borders north Waziristan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Khan Kulachi said.

He said the convoy was intercepted while it was coming from north Waziristan and a total of three oil tankers were seized. An FIR has been registered at the Baka Khel police station and a search operation is underway, he added.

ALSO READ: 'Pakistan in no hurry to recognise Taliban govt, will act in self-interest'

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the hijacking and abduction, and no ransom demands have been made, the DPO said.

Last week, at least one person was killed and three others injured after armed men opened fire on a jirga in Bannu. Earlier this month, a police officer was shot dead by unknown gunmen near his house in Ghoriwala town of the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump believes BRICS seeking to 'undermine' US interests: White House

US will try to deport Garcia before trial, says Justice Dept attorney

California National Guard troops protect immigration officers in LA raid

UN adopts resolution on Afghanistan's Taliban rule despite US objections

Can Taiwan disconnect economy from China, its biggest trading partner?

Topics :Pakistan Pakistan armyPakistan governmentPashtuns Pakhtunkhwa

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story