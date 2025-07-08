Home / World News / UN adopts resolution on Afghanistan's Taliban rule despite US objections

UN adopts resolution on Afghanistan's Taliban rule despite US objections

The vote was 116 in favour, with two the United States and close ally Israel opposed and 12 abstentions, including Russia, China, India and Iran

United Nations Security Council
The resolution is not legally binding but is seen as a reflection of world opinion (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Monday over US objections calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to reverse their worsening oppression of women and girls and eliminate all terrorist organizations.

The 11-page resolution also emphasises the importance of creating opportunities for economic recovery, development and prosperity in Afghanistan, and urges donors to address the country's dire humanitarian and economic crisis.

The resolution is not legally binding but is seen as a reflection of world opinion. The vote was 116 in favour, with two the United States and close ally Israel opposed and 12 abstentions, including Russia, China, India and Iran.

Since returning to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures, banning women from public places and girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade. Last week, Russia became the first country to formally recognize the Taliban's government.

Germany's UN Ambassador Antje Leendertse, whose country sponsored the resolution, told the assembly before the vote that her country and many others remain gravely concerned about the dire human rights situation in Afghanistan, especially the Taliban's near-total erasure of the rights of women and girls.

The core message of the resolution, she said, is to tell Afghan mothers holding sick and underfed children or mourning victims of terrorist attacks, as well as the millions of Afghan women and girls locked up at home, that they have not been forgotten.

US minister-counsellor Jonathan Shrier was critical of the resolution, which he said rewards the Taliban's failure with more engagement and more resources." He said the Trump administration doubts they will ever pursue policies "in accordance with the expectations of the international community.

For decades we shouldered the burden of supporting the Afghan people with time, money and, most important, American lives, he said. It is the time for the Taliban to step up. The United States will no longer enable their heinous behaviour.

Last month, the Trump administration banned Afghans hoping to resettle in the US permanently and those seeking to come temporarily, with exceptions.

The resolution expresses appreciation to governments hosting Afghan refugees, singling out the two countries that have taken the most: Iran and Pakistan.

While the resolution notes improvements in Afghanistan's overall security situation, it reiterates concern about attacks by al-Qaida and Islamic State militants and their affiliates. It calls upon Afghanistan "to take active measures to tackle, dismantle and eliminate all terrorist organizations equally and without discrimination.

The General Assembly also encouraged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a coordinator to facilitate a more coherent, coordinated and structured approach to its international engagements on Afghanistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can Taiwan disconnect economy from China, its biggest trading partner?

Iran's Prez Pezeshkian says he's open to talks with US despite strikes

Premium

Datanomics: Laying strong foundation Bric(s) by Bric(s) for global ties

Stocks fall, dollar up as Trump plans 25% tariffs on Japan, South Korea

Trump to impose 25% tariff on South Korean, Japanese goods from Aug 1

Topics :TalibanUnited Nations General AssemblyUnited NationsAfghanistan

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story