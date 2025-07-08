California National Guard troops protect immigration officers in LA raid

About 90 members of the California National Guard and over a dozen military vehicles like Humvees are helping protect immigration officers Monday as they carry out a raid in a Los Angeles park, defence officials said.

The operation in MacArthur Park, which is in a neighbourhood with a large immigrant population about 2 miles west of downtown LA, includes 17 Humvees, four tactical vehicles, two ambulances and the armed soldiers. It comes after President Donald Trump deployed thousands of Guard members and active duty Marines to the city last month following protests over previous immigration raids. ALSO READ: Trump's immigration crackdown put LA under siege against law, says lawsuit

Trump has stepped up efforts to realise his campaign pledge of deporting millions of immigrants in the United States illegally and shown a willingness to use the nation's military might in ways other US presidents have typically avoided. The officials told reporters that it was not a military operation but acknowledged that the size and scope of the Guard's participation could make it look like one to the public. That is why the officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details about the raid that were not announced publicly. It's just going to be more overt and larger than we usually participate in, one of the officials said.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's immigration crackdown gets $150 billion boost from Congress The primary role of the service members would be to protect the immigration enforcement officers in case a hostile crowd gathered, that official said. They are not participating in any law enforcement activities such as arrests, but service members can temporarily detain citizens if necessary before handing them over to law enforcement, the official said. The operation is occurring at a park in a neighbourhood with large Mexican, Central American and other immigrant populations and is lined by businesses with signs in Spanish and other languages that has been dubbed by local officials as the Ellis Island of the West Coast.