Home / World News / World braces for extreme weather events as El Nino is officially here

World braces for extreme weather events as El Nino is officially here

The last El Nino event occurred between February and August 2019 but its impacts were relatively weak

IANS New Delhi
World braces for extreme weather events as El Nino is officially here

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the world, including India, stares at extreme weather and climate events like agonizing heat waves, deadly cyclone and drought risks owing to monsoon deficit, the ocean-warming phenomenon El Nino is officially here and could last until 2024, scientists have warned.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), El Nino could lead to new records for temperatures, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures during El Nino.

El Nino events usually occur every two to seven years and are characterized by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures around the equator in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, reports Space.com.

The last El Nino event occurred between February and August 2019 but its impacts were relatively weak.

"Depending on its strength, El Nino can cause a range of impacts, such as increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and droughts in certain locations around the world," Michelle L'Heureux, a physical scientist at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, said in a statement recently.

"El Nino could lead to new records for temperatures, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures during El Nino," he added.

Last month, Kelvin waves, a potential precursor of El Nino conditions in the ocean, rolled across the equatorial Pacific toward the coast of South America.

According to NASA, the data showed Kelvin waves -- which are roughly 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) high at the ocean surface and hundreds of miles wide -- moving from west to east along the equator toward the west coast of South America.

The advent of El Nino this year could push global temperatures into uncharted territory and contribute to global warming crossing the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold within the next five years, which would lead to catastrophic and irreversible climate breakdown, according to reports.

"We'll be watching this El Nino like a hawk," said Josh Willis, a project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

"If it's a big one, the globe will see record warming, but here in the southwest US we could be looking at another wet winter, right on the heels of the soaking we got last winter," Willis said.

Global temperatures have accelerated to record-setting levels this month, an ominous sign in the climate crisis ahead of a gathering El Nino that could potentially propel 2023 to become the hottest year ever recorded.

Extreme hot weather caused by the El Nino phenomenon is predicted to drag up to 8,70,000 hectare of agricultural lands in Indonesia into drought and crop failures.

In India, El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) led to a delay in monsoon, while cyclone Biparjoy also played a crucial role in the delay, according to experts.

"In April 2023, an El Nino 'watch' was issued, signaling the beginning of the warm phase of the ENSO phenomenon. Since then, all the Nino indices have remained positive-neutral or above the designated threshold. The Nino indices in the western half of the equatorial Pacific Ocean are still on the borderline, while the eastern portion consistently displays sufficient warming," said a Skymet official.

--IANS

na/pgh

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

'Will not surrender even if they put me in jail', says Pak ex-PM Imran Khan

Xi Jinping hails 'progress' as he meets Blinken during rare China trip

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead

Blinken meets China President Xi in bid to ease soaring US-China tensions

Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at in Idaho: Report

Topics :El Ninoweather

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story