Home / World News / At 4.9%, US third-quarter GDP grows at the fastest pace in two years

At 4.9%, US third-quarter GDP grows at the fastest pace in two years

A closely watched measure of underlying inflation, meanwhile, cooled to the slowest pace since 2020

Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The US economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years last quarter, fuelled by a surge in consumer spending.
 
Gross domestic product accelerated to a 4.9 per cent annualised rate, more than double the second-quarter pace, according to the government’s preliminary estimate Thursday. The economy’s main growth engine — personal spending — jumped 4 per cent, also the most since 2021.
 
A closely watched measure of underlying inflation, meanwhile, cooled to the slowest pace since 2020.
 
The world’s largest economy has remained steadfast in the face of high prices and a rapid run-up in borrowing costs, repeatedly outshining forecasters’ expectations and tempering recession fears. 
 
The primary driver of that resilience is the enduring strength of the job market, which continues to fuel household demand.
 
Looking ahead, the durability of economic momentum in the fourth quarter will help Federal Reserve officials determine whether to raise interest rates again. Many economists expect growth to slow in the final months of the year as borrowing costs limit purchases of big-ticket items and student-loan payments resume. 


 
But should demand stay robust, it risks keeping inflation above the central bank’s 2 per cent goal and may warrant tighter monetary policy.
 
At next week’s meeting, policymakers are widely expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged, with some pointing to the rapid jump in government borrowing costs as a reason for caution. 
 
The 10-year Treasury yield surged above 5 per cent earlier this week for the first time in 16 years. 
 
“Given the uncertainties and risks, and how far we have come, the committee is proceeding carefully,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week, referring to the central bank’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. 
 
So far, the data suggest inflation continues to dissipate. The closely watched core personal consumption expenditures price index, which strips out food and energy costs, stepped down to a 2.4 per cent pace in the third quarter. Including those more volatile categories, the overall PCE price index increased 2.9 per cent.

Also Read

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

Indian real GDP grew 7.8% in April-June quarter; lower than RBI's estimates

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, what do experts say about it?

European Central Bank holds rates after 10 hikes in a row to tame inflation

Hamas says almost 50 Israeli hostages killed since Israel strikes began

At least 18 people killed, 13 injured in shootings in Lewiston: Official

United Nations creates 39-member advisory body to address AI governance

New York judge to look at Donald Trump's comments, reconsider $10,000 fine

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US economyGDP growthworld economy

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story