At $43.2 billion, record outflows from global equity funds in a week

Global equity funds recorded their largest outflows on record in the week to Wednesday, as heavy withdrawals from the US and China outweighed a relatively strong showing in other regions, BofA Global Research said.

World stock funds saw $43.2 billion in outflows combined in the week through to Wednesday, with the US seeing $16.8 billion in outflows and Chinese stocks seeing $49.2 billion in outflows, BofA said in its weekly roundup of flows in and out of world markets using data from EPFR.

The outflows in Chinese equities were the biggest on record, which BofA attributed to selling by the so-called “national team” of Chinese state-backed investors.