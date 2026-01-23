Associate Sponsors

Home / World News / Berlin cannot accept Trump's Board of Peace plan in current form: Merz

Berlin cannot accept Trump's Board of Peace plan in current form: Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Berlin is open to joining Trump's Gaza peace initiative but rejects its current structure on constitutional grounds.

Friedrich Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz | (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday he would be ready to join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative for the sake of Gaza but could not accept the plan in its current form. 
"In the form in which the peace board is currently set up, we cannot accept its governance structures in Germany for constitutional reasons," Merz said in a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. 
"However, we are of course prepared to explore other forms -- new forms -- of cooperation with the United States of America if the aim is to find new formats that bring us closer to peace in different regions of the world." 
Merz said these formats would not need to be limited only to Gaza and the Middle East but could also apply, for example, to Ukraine.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia, Ukraine sit for talks on territorial issue; no sign of compromise

Sheikh Hasina seeks UN probe into B'desh unrest, calls for Yunus' removal

Premium

Why Greenland has drawn America for over a century of strategic interest

Russia sees no breakthrough after Putin holds Ukraine talks with US

Japan PM Takaichi dissolves parliament after only 3 mths, calls early polls

Topics :GermanyTrumpGaza

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story