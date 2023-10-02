Home / World News / At least 13 people were killed at a nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia

At least 13 people were killed at a nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia

The fire started around 6 am in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain's state news agency EFE

AP Madrid
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain's state news agency EFE.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

A video shared by Murcia's fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub. Police and emergency services worked to secure the interior of the club to avoid a possible collapse and were trying to locate and identify the bodies.

Officials said the death toll could increase.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings throughout the region of Murcia.

Also Read

Six injured in Houston nightclub shooting, suspects remain at large

Heat scorches Europe as southern Spain temp to reach 45 deg C this month

Southern California braces for more floods even as storm Hilary grows weak

Spain has lot to offer in terms of defence trade: Indian ambassador Patnaik

Fifa Women's World Cup: Spain crowned world champions, beat England 1-0

Church roof collapses in Mexico, kills at least 9, and injuring about 50

Over 100 dolphins dead in Amazon as it hits record-high temperature

Trump campaigns before thousands in friendly blue-collar eastern Iowa

Will resign if Biden asked me to act on Trump: Attorney General Garland

PM Modi is leader of the world in environment, says Israeli diplomat

Topics :Spainfire

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story