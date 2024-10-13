At least 15 dead in Israeli strikes on areas outside Hezbollah strongholds

At least 15 people were killed in Israeli strikes on three areas outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds, according to Lebanon's health ministry, as reported by The Times of Israel. The ministry reported the highest death toll from an attack on the village of Maaysra, situated north of Beirut. It said "nine dead and 15 wounded" in an "Israeli enemy strike" on the village of Maaysra north of Beirut, raising an earlier toll of five dead, as reported by The Times of Israel. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp More casualties were reported in other areas. A strike on Deir Billa, near the northern town of Batroun, resulted in two fatalities, four injuries, and unidentified "body parts," according to the ministry.

It also reports two dead, four wounded and unidentified "body parts" in an Israeli strike on Deir Billa, near the northern town of Batroun, and said that four people were killed and 18 wounded in a strike on Barja, raising an earlier toll of 14 wounded for the raid in the Shouf district south of the capital, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier, Israeli forces struck the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing at least 22 people, including women and children, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military issued evacuation orders for residents in northern Gaza, particularly those near the Jabalia refugee camp, as the death toll continues to rise.

This order directs residents to relocate to the southern part of the enclave, amid escalating violence. Also, northern Gaza's escalating violence has severed food aid since October 1.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported approximately 30 projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, triggering sirens in the Upper Galilee region.

In a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces wrote, "Approx. 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory following sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee area. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area."

In another post, it said, "Sirens sounding in the city of Haifa and the surrounding area."

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon since the Yom Kippur fast started.

Two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel, according to the IDF. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "Since the beginning of the Yom Kippur fast, multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon. A short while ago, two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel. The UAVs were monitored from the moment they crossed the Lebanese border. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.