At least 25 killed, several injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza, Khan Younis

The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday carried out strikes which were concentrated on Gaza City and Khan Younis, killing 25 people whereas 77 were injured, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli forces launched air strikes in the Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported citing Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Israel has carried out 393 attacks on Gaza in violation of the US-brokered ceasefire, killing and wounding 280 and 672 people respectively.

Last month, Israel Defence Forces carried out air strikes, killing nine people in Gaza, following an alleged violation of the US-brokered ceasefire deal by Hamas, CNN reported.

This development comes after PM Netanyahu instructed the Israeli military to "immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip," his office said in a short statement. As reported by CNN, Israel had informed the US about their decision to carry out strikes in Gaza. A military official said that Hamas militants attacked Israeli forces east of the so-called yellow line, which demarcates the Israeli-occupied part of Gaza from the rest of the enclave. The troops stationed in the Rafah area reportedly came under rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and sniper fire, CNN reported. Following the assault, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Hamas would pay a "heavy price" for targeting Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) personnel. "Israel will respond with great force," Katz said.