Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun to leave, start new AI research firm

LeCun said he will be forming a startup company to pursue research on advanced forms of AI that can understand the physical world, have persistent memory, and can reason

He said Meta will partner with the new startup and that some of the research will overlap with Meta's commercial interests. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 6:41 AM IST
Artificial intelligence pioneer Yann LeCun said Wednesday he will be leaving his job as Meta's chief AI scientist at the end of the year.

LeCun said he will be forming a startup company to pursue research on advanced forms of AI that can understand the physical world, have persistent memory, can reason, and can plan complex action sequences.

He said Meta will partner with the new startup and that some of the research will overlap with Meta's commercial interests and some of it will not.

LeCun joined Facebook in 2013 and co-founded Meta's AI research division, formerly known as Facebook AI Research. LeCun stepped down as the group's director in 2018 but has remained Meta's chief AI scientist.

He's also a part-time professor at New York University, where has taught since 2003.

LeCun spent his early career at the image processing department at AT&T Bell Labs in New Jersey, where he worked on developing AI systems that could read text found in digitised images.

He was a winner in 2019 of computer science's top prize, the Turing Award, along with fellow AI pioneers Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

