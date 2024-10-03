At least 26 dead in Iran from toxic methanol in alcoholic beverages

Twenty-six people have died in Iran after consuming toxic methanol in alcoholic beverages, Associated Press reported on Thursday. The deaths were reported in various cities and towns in the northern provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan, as well as in the western province of Hamadan. The country is now facing a surge in alcohol poisoning cases, with hundreds of people hospitalised.

Alcohol consumption banned in Iran The source of the contaminated alcoholic beverage remains unclear. Although alcohol consumption has been banned in Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, black markets continue to thrive. Many Iranians rely on bootleggers or make alcohol at home, often risking contamination with dangerous chemicals like methanol. This substance, used in industrial applications, can cause severe poisoning when mixed with alcohol for consumption.

While both imported and locally produced alcoholic drinks are available through black market channels, their quality and safety are not regulated. Iran’s alcohol factories primarily produce alcohol for pharmaceutical and cleaning products, and much of the bootlegged alcohol in circulation is either counterfeit or mishandled.

Growing crisis of spurious alcohol

Methanol poisoning has become an alarming issue in Iran in recent years, with the number of cases skyrocketing. Since alcohol is illegal in Iran, its production and consumption are driven underground, often resulting in unsafe practices.

Methanol, a type of alcohol used in industrial products, can easily contaminate homemade or illegally produced alcoholic beverages. Methanol poisoning causes symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, and can result in blindness, liver damage, and even death if left untreated.



In 2020 alone, more than 700 people died due to consuming toxic alcohol, a reflection of the growing dangers of unsupervised production. Bootlegged alcohol often contains industrial chemicals, which are mistakenly or deliberately added during its production, posing life-threatening risks to consumers.

Alcohol poisoning surge in Iran

According to a report by news site IranWire, the latest outbreak of alcohol poisoning has particularly impacted northern Iran, with the cities of Chalous, Amol, Qaemshahr, and Nowshahr suffering severe cases. In Mazandaran province, 160 people have been admitted to hospitals after consuming counterfeit alcohol, with 91 cases reported in Chalous alone. Local officials have confirmed that five people, including four women, died in the city. Amol has seen 47 cases, with four deaths and dozens more hospitalised.

Poisoning from homemade alcohol

Iran has witnessed several incidents of mass alcohol poisoning over the years. In April, 29 doctors attending a party near Shiraz were poisoned after drinking homemade alcohol. One doctor died, and several others were admitted to intensive care.