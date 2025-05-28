Home / World News / At least 5 people wounded in shooting at Connecticut mall: Police

At least 5 people wounded in shooting at Connecticut mall: Police

Police chief said all the victims were being treated at local hospitals, though he declined to elaborate on the extent of their injuries

Gun shooting, mass shooting
Five people have been wounded in a shooting at a mall in Connecticut, police said. Photo: ANI
AP Waterbury (Connecticut)
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 8:22 AM IST
A gunman shot and wounded five people at a Connecticut mall on Tuesday, prompting an evacuation and a massive police response, with officials saying they are still searching for the suspect.

Waterbury police chief Fernando Spagnolo said officers responded to the Brass Mill Centre for reports of a disturbance at around 4:40 pm (local time).

He said all the victims were being treated at local hospitals, though he declined to elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

 

Spagnolo said police believe the shooter is a man in his 20s who used a semiautomatic pistol. He said the suspect knew the victims and that the shooting was preceded by a dispute that quickly escalated.

We do not believe this was a random act of violence, Spagnolo said at a briefing outside the mall, adding that there is no further threat to the public.

He credited the patrons and mall staff for sheltering in place and keeping safe during the shooting.

I think they mitigated a lot of what could have been a really bad incident here, Spagnolo said.

These acts occur. Unfortunately it's the society we live in at time. But we can't let it get us down.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said state police will be assisting with the investigation. 

Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident, the Democrat said in a statement.

The Brass Mill Centre is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, about 50-km southwest of Hartford, the state capital.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

