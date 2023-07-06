Home / World News / Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

Earlier the US state department spokesperson said that the US strongly condemned the vandalism and attempted arson by pro-Khalistan supporters in San Francisco

ANI US
Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days after the arson attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistan supporters, top White House official Kurt Campbell on Thursday termed it as "deeply regrettable" and said the United States is taking steps to ensure Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure in the country.

Campbell, the United States National Security Council's coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs said, "First of all, let me say that these are deeply regrettable events. We take very seriously the safety and security of diplomats that are living in the United States. We have been in close contact with Indian authorities, with local law enforcement."

"We are trying to take the necessary steps to ensure that the Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure here. And we'll continue with that work going forward," Campbell told ANI.

Earlier the US state department spokesperson said that the US strongly condemned the vandalism and attempted arson by pro-Khalistan supporters in San Francisco.

State department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday (local time) had tweeted, "The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense."

Around 1:40 am (local time) on Sunday (July 2), a group of Khalistan radicals made an attempt to set the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on fire, sources told ANI.

A video of the incident was verified by sources who told ANI the fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department.

The Local San Francisco police department, special diplomatic security personnel, and state and federal authorities were notified and immediately began investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, have been targeted in a poster purportedly circulated by Sikh extremists who have accused them of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said India will take up the issue of Khalistanis with partner countries.

Jaishankar said that India has requested its partner countries including Canada, UK and the US to not give space to the Khalistanis as it will affect their relationship.

This is not for the first time that the Francisco consulate has come under attack.

In March this year several protesters, raising pro-Khalistan slogans broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the SF city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags. The US government condemned the violent incidents that took place during protests at Indian diplomatic facilities in the US, while also termed that violence, or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of protest and is of "grave concern."

Multiple incidents of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate, however, no action against any person or group has been taken as yet. The extremist Sikh group are also planning to rally outside the Indian missions in the US on July 8.

Also Read

Committed to security of diplomatic facilities, says US condemning attack

IWF condemns attempts by 'anti-India forces' to target Indian missions

NIA to probe attacks by Khalistanis on Indian missions in US, Canada

Indian consulate building in San Francisco attacked by Khalistan supporters

No Khalistani wave in Punjab, Centre keeping close watch: Amit Shah

Sri Lanka's central bank reduces interest rates for second time in a month

China releases its first open-source computer operating system OpenKylin

Beijing orders outdoor work to be halted as scorching summer heat soars

Prachanda's remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal, Oppn demands resign

Third hottest day as Wednesday's temperature matches record set Tuesday

Topics :Khalistan movementSan FranciscoUnited States

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story