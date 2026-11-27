After implementing a world-first social media ban for children under 16, Australia has passed another major online safety law, requiring technology companies to proactively prevent harmful content and features on their platforms or face billion-dollar fines.

On Wednesday, the Australian Parliament passed the Digital Duty of Care Bill, 2026, making online services, including games, apps, social media platforms and AI chatbots, legally responsible for protecting users from harm.

Companies violating the law face fines of up to 5 per cent of their global turnover or A$109.2 million, whichever is greater.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the Digital Duty of Care law as the next step in Australia's efforts to improve online safety. "It's about Australia taking action on the side of parents and children, not foreign-owned tech companies," he told Parliament, according to Time magazine.

What does Australia's Digital Duty of Care law say? The law places a legal duty on online services to protect users from serious harm. Platforms will have to assess risks arising from the way their services are designed and operated, rather than simply responding to complaints or removing harmful content after it appears. The eSafety Commissioner will be responsible for enforcing the law. The law amends the Online Safety Act, 2021, replacing the existing collection of online safety codes, standards and Basic Online Safety Expectations with a single, enforceable duty of care. The legislation identifies several categories of harm, including child sexual exploitation, explicit threats of violence and encouragement of terrorism.

Under the new law, platforms must submit risk assessments to regulators at least once a year. They must also notify regulators before introducing significant changes to their platforms that could create new risks of harm, including through potentially 'addictive' design features. The law also introduces stronger privacy protections for users, expands regulatory powers to remove 'nudifying' services and clarifies the definition of 'hostile attitudes to women'. This refers to material depicting hatred or the inferiority of women, or promoting violence, abuse, exclusion or the denial of women's rights. ALSO READ: US could hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site if strikes resume: Trump One key provision of the legislation is the steep financial penalty for violations. Companies that breach the law face fines of up to 5 per cent of their global turnover or A$109.2 million ($72 million), whichever is greater. Since major technology platforms typically generate annual revenues worth hundreds of billions of dollars, the maximum penalties could reach tens of billions of dollars.

What does the law mean for users? The law introduces a feature called 'My Feed, My Way', which will give users greater control over the content they see on platforms. Instead of relying on algorithms to determine what appears on their feeds based on what they watch or engage with, users will be able to choose to see content from accounts they follow. The amendments also make it easier for Australian citizens to hold technology companies accountable. Previously, individuals had to rely on complex legal avenues involving company negligence and consumer protection. The new law grants Australians a 'private right of action', allowing them to directly sue digital platforms for breaching their duty of care. They will be able to take a platform to court, individually or as a group, for breaches that cause them loss or damage.