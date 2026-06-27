Bahrain accuses Iran of launching new drone attack on its territory
Iran did not immediately acknowledge launching an attack
Iran did not immediately acknowledge launching an attack
Bahrain accused Iran on Saturday of launching a new drone attack targeting the island nation.
A statement from Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said a "number of Iranian drones" targeted the country. It did not elaborate on the target.
Iran did not immediately acknowledge launching an attack.
Bahrain is home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet.
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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 3:20 PM IST