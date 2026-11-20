Bangladesh on Friday called on Myanmar to compensate the Rohingya people for crimes committed against them and ensure their safe, voluntary and dignified return following the International Court of Justice's genocide ruling.

In a landmark judgment, the ICJ on Thursday ruled that Myanmar committed "genocide" against the minority Rohingya in the northern Rakhine state during the 2017 "clearance operations".

For the first time in its 80-year history, the ICJ, also dubbed the UN's top court, found a state responsible for committing genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention and handed down the unprecedented ruling.

Addressing Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said that the ICJ's judgment on the atrocities against them in Myanmar is a historic moment and it should mark the beginning of their journey towards justice and a safe return home, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

"The judgment is final and binding and cannot be appealed," said Rahman, who also presides over the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Bangladesh hosts over one million Rohingya refugees, who fled Myanmar's Rakhine State to evade persecution after a 2017 army crackdown in their homeland. Most of the refugees live in the overcrowded camps of Cox's Bazar. The case against Myanmar concerning alleged violations of the Genocide Convention was brought by The Gambia in November, 2019. Rahman said the ICJ found evidence of mass killings, sexual violence, attacks on women and children, and the destruction of villages by Myanmar's security forces.

Evidence before the court showed that at least 10,000 people were killed, he added. Rahman called on Myanmar to immediately investigate those suspected of involvement and, where warranted, prosecute and punish them. He also urged Myanmar to compensate those affected and take effective measures to prevent a recurrence of the atrocities. The Rohingya people had repeatedly expressed their desire to return home, Rahman said. He called for guarantees of security, citizenship, freedom of movement and protection from discrimination in Myanmar, adding that no one should be sent back into danger. He also urged the international community to increase funding for humanitarian assistance in the camps until safe repatriation becomes possible.