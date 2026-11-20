Russia launched missiles and drones across Kyiv overnight that killed three people, injured nine others and damaged bridges and transport infrastructure, local authorities said Friday.

The attacks came hours after President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate against Ukraine for three aerial attacks this week on the vital Kerch Bridge, which links occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland.

"We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that," Putin told reporters Thursday in China, where he attended a summit with the Chinese and US presidents. Putin said the road side of the bridge had been "seriously damaged" and vowed to rebuild.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said the attack struck four districts of the capital. The attack caused widespread electricity disruptions. Energy provider DTEK said parts of the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts were without power following the strikes. Non-residential buildings were damaged in the Obolonskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, while transport and logistics infrastructure was hit in the Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts, it said in a statement. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a ballistic missile attack damaged the Podilskyi Bridge, forcing authorities to close traffic from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Darnitskyi Bridge was also damaged, he said.