India to visit Bangladesh for first white-ball exclusive tour since 2014

India to visit Bangladesh for first white-ball exclusive tour since 2014

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is as part of this tour. This will be the first time in the last 11 years that India will travel to Bangladesh for a white-ball-only tour

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian cricket team’s schedule after their five-match Down Under Test series against England has been revealed. India will travel for a white-ball tour of Bangladesh in August 2025, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Tuesday. The tour will mark India’s first bilateral T20I series in Bangladesh and their first white-ball only tour since 2014. 
 
Matches split between Mirpur and Chattogram
 
The six matches will be played across two venues: the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur and the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. India will play four matches at Mirpur — the first two ODIs and the final two T20Is — while Chattogram will host the third ODI and the opening T20I.
 
 
India tour of Bangladesh full schedule: 
Match Date Format Venue City
1st ODI 08/17/25 ODI Sher-e-Bangla Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka
2nd ODI 08/20/25 ODI Sher-e-Bangla Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka
3rd ODI 08/23/25 ODI Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Chattogram
1st T20I 08/26/25 T20I Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Chattogram
2nd T20I 08/29/25 T20I Sher-e-Bangla Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka
3rd T20I 08/31/25 T20I Sher-e-Bangla Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka

Crucial build-up to Asia Cup T20
 
This tour will also serve as important preparation ahead of the Asia Cup T20, which India is scheduled to host. However, the final venue of the continental tournament remains uncertain, with possibilities including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or the UAE, due to the ongoing agreement preventing Pakistan from touring India.
 
BCB confident of a competitive series
 
BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury described the upcoming series as one of the most exciting and highly anticipated events on Bangladesh’s cricket calendar. He said the Indian team has consistently set high standards in international cricket across all formats, and fans in both countries are expected to enjoy the contest.
 
Chowdhury added that recent encounters between Bangladesh and India have been closely fought, and he expressed confidence that this tour would produce similarly hard-fought and entertaining matches.  (With PTI inputs)

Topics : India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team T20 cricket

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

