Bangladesh high commissioner announces direct flights with Pakistan

Hussain emphasised the deep and historic relationship between the two countries and expressed the intention to initiate direct flights to facilitate travel

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag
The High Commissioner also touched on the upcoming elections in Bangladesh. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
To further strengthen bilateral ties, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan announced plans to begin direct air services between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

According to The Express Tribune, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain was speaking at a press conference in Peshawar on Saturday.

Hussain emphasised the deep and historic relationship between the two countries and expressed the intention to initiate direct flights to facilitate travel and connectivity.

He noted that such a move would enhance cooperation in various sectors, including tourism, education, and trade.

However, no timeline for the direct flights was announced.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the growing trade and diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, stating that these ties would continue to grow stronger.

He underscored Bangladesh's commitment to freedom of expression, noting how social media has empowered the younger generation to voice their rights, contributing to a robust culture of free speech in the country.

Additionally, Hussain pointed out the vast investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the healthcare and industrial sectors, encouraging businesses to explore these avenues.

He also mentioned the demand for Bangladeshi products in Pakistan, with trade ongoing between the two nations via shipping routes linking Chittagong and Karachi, although the volume remains modest.

The High Commissioner also touched on the upcoming elections in Bangladesh and reiterated his country's focus on economic development as a key priority.

He concluded by commending Pakistan's Air Force for its exceptional capabilities in the defence sector, according to The Express Tribune report.

Ties between the two nations have shown marked improvement since the downfall of Sheikh Hasina Wajid's government. Recently a senior army officer of Bangladesh visited Pakistan and separately met the services chiefs to explore cooperation in the defence sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BangladeshPakistan flights

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

