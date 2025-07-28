Home / World News / Bangladesh offers to buy 25 jets from Boeing to sway Trump on tariffs

Bangladesh offers to buy 25 jets from Boeing to sway Trump on tariffs

Dhaka last week also signed an initial agreement with US wheat growers to import 700,000 tonnes of the grain annually over five years

Bangladesh, aircraft, Boeing
Earlier this month, Trump imposed a 35% tariff on goods from Bangladesh. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Arun Devnath
 
Bangladesh has offered to buy 25 jets from Boeing Co., using the recent US-Indonesia trade deal as a model, in hopes of persuading President Donald Trump to lower tariffs on the country.
 
“We have made commitments that are maintainable for us. The Boeing purchase is part of that,” Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Sunday, ahead of his departure to Washington. “If they compare our offer with others, we should get a better deal.”   
Rahman will join a high-level delegation, led by Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin, that is scheduled to meet officials from the US Trade Representative on July 29-31. The talks come just days before a new tariff structure takes effect on Aug. 1.
 
While acknowledging that the aircraft would take years to be delivered, Rahman pointed to Indonesia’s commitment to purchase 50 Boeing jets as precedent. “We’re offering a serious package,” he said.
 
Earlier this month, Trump imposed a 35 per cent tariff on goods from Bangladesh, a key garment supplier to the US. The South Asian nation is now seeking a lower rate, closer to those granted to other regional trade partners — 20 per cent for Vietnam and 19 per cent for Indonesia and the Philippines.
 
Dhaka last week also signed an initial agreement with US wheat growers to import 700,000 tonnes of the grain annually over five years. “We’re also increasing imports of cotton and soybeans — these will be more effective in reducing our trade gap, as we need these all year round,” Rahman said.  
 
The moves are part of Bangladesh’s strategy to narrow a goods trade surplus of around $6 billion with the US. 
 
Rahman said Bangladesh’s package, combining large-scale commodity imports with a potential Boeing deal, deserves a better tariff rate than what was offered to Vietnam.
 
“If they take our commitments to essential commodities into account, our percentage should be even better than Vietnam’s,” he said.
         

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cambodian, Thai leaders hold ceasefire talks as border clashes persist

Britain ready to fight China over Taiwan, backs peaceful resolution

Explained: What is the new 15% US-EU tariff deal and what does it cover?

Tesla signs chip supply deal with Samsung Electronics, says Elon Musk

Hong Kong's CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor to join Panama Ports deal

Topics :BangladeshTrump tariffstrump tariffBoeing

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story