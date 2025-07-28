Bangladesh offers to buy 25 jets from Boeing to sway Trump on tariffs

By Arun Devnath

Bangladesh has offered to buy 25 jets from Boeing Co., using the recent US-Indonesia trade deal as a model, in hopes of persuading President Donald Trump to lower tariffs on the country.

Bangladesh has offered to buy 25 jets from Boeing Co., using the recent US-Indonesia trade deal as a model, in hopes of persuading President Donald Trump to lower tariffs on the country. "We have made commitments that are maintainable for us. The Boeing purchase is part of that," Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Sunday, ahead of his departure to Washington. "If they compare our offer with others, we should get a better deal."

Rahman will join a high-level delegation, led by Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin, that is scheduled to meet officials from the US Trade Representative on July 29-31. The talks come just days before a new tariff structure takes effect on Aug. 1.

While acknowledging that the aircraft would take years to be delivered, Rahman pointed to Indonesia's commitment to purchase 50 Boeing jets as precedent. "We're offering a serious package," he said. Earlier this month, Trump imposed a 35 per cent tariff on goods from Bangladesh, a key garment supplier to the US. The South Asian nation is now seeking a lower rate, closer to those granted to other regional trade partners — 20 per cent for Vietnam and 19 per cent for Indonesia and the Philippines. Dhaka last week also signed an initial agreement with US wheat growers to import 700,000 tonnes of the grain annually over five years. "We're also increasing imports of cotton and soybeans — these will be more effective in reducing our trade gap, as we need these all year round," Rahman said.