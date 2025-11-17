Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death in Bangladesh for crimes against humanity

The case was heard by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD). The tribunal declared Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal as fugitives and decided to hold the entire trial without them present.

According to PTI, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam asked the court to give Hasina the death penalty. He called her the main planner behind the violence during the protests. Hasina’s supporters, however, say the charges are politically motivated. The tribunal completed hearings on October 23 after 28 working days. During this period, 54 witnesses testified and explained how the state responded to the student movement that eventually forced Hasina’s Awami League government to step down on August 5, 2024. Hasina residing in India PTI reported that Hasina fled Bangladesh on the same day her government was toppled because of the rising unrest. She has been staying in India since then. Kamal is also believed to be in India. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has asked India to send Hasina back, but India has not replied yet.

Bangladesh on high alert Security has been tightened across the country ahead of the verdict. Police in Dhaka have been ordered to shoot violent protesters. Army troops, Border Guard Bangladesh personnel and riot police have been deployed around the ICT-BD court. Streets in Dhaka were mostly empty due to fear of violence. Hasina, Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are facing five charges, including murder, attempted murder, torture and other cruel acts. One charge says Hasina ordered the killing of protesters. She is also accused of making inflammatory speeches and telling security forces to use deadly weapons against students.

A Bangladesh court on Monday found former prime minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of "crimes against humanity" and sentenced her to death, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune. This verdict ends a months-long trial after she was accused of ordering a violent crackdown on a student-led protests last year.The 78-year-old was being tried in absentia for allegedly being the “mastermind and principal architect” behind the crackdown on mass protests against a controversial government job quota system, a move that left 1,400 people dead.