China's 'head-on blow' warning to Japan after PM Takaichi's Taiwan remark

China warned Japan not to "play with fire" after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that the country could take military action if China attacked Taiwan . Giving one of its strongest warnings, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said anyone who challenges China’s bottom line "will face a firm, direct blow and be shattered against the great wall of steel".

At a press conference on November 14, Jian said, "China values peace and honesty. But when it comes to China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and core interests, there will be no compromise."

Noting that no one should expect China to accept anything that harms its interests, he said, "Whoever dares to challenge China’s bottom line will face a resolute, head-on blow and be shattered against the great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people."

Why was Japan’s ambassador summoned? ALSO READ: Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around nation When asked why Japan’s ambassador in Beijing was summoned, Jian said that the main reason was the "extremely wrong, dangerous, and provocative remarks by Takaichi about Taiwan, and her refusal to take them back." He noted that Takaichi's comments seriously interfere in China’s internal affairs, break international law and basic diplomatic rules, damage the post-WWII order, violate the one-China principle and the four China-Japan political documents, weaken the foundation of China-Japan relations, and hurt the feelings of the Chinese people. ‘Japan didn’t rule out possessing nuclear submarines’ Jian added that China is very worried about Japan’s military and security actions. “Japan says it loves peace and wants a world without nuclear weapons, but the Takaichi administration has been giving unclear statements about the Three Non-Nuclear Principles and hinting that Japan might drop them. Some senior Japanese officials even said Japan has not ruled out having nuclear submarines. These show that Japan is making a major negative shift in policy, which sends a dangerous signal to the world.”

China accuses Japan of targeting its diplomats When asked whether the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo had told its staff to stay indoors, Jian said, "It is irresponsible for some Japanese politicians and media to twist the issue to mislead the public and distract from the real problem. There have been extreme and threatening comments targeting Chinese diplomats from Japanese right-wing groups and internet users." ALSO READ | How a single remark on Taiwan by Japan has reignited tensions with China He further added, "China is very concerned and asks Japan to take this seriously, investigate the matter, and stop such behaviour. We again urge Japan to face the real cause of the issue, correct and withdraw the wrong remarks at once, and stop confusing right and wrong or blaming China."