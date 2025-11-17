Home / World News / Dhaka under tight security ahead of tribunal verdict against ex-PM Hasina

Dhaka under tight security ahead of tribunal verdict against ex-PM Hasina

Authorities ordered strict military, paramilitary and police vigil after reports that Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League had announced a two-day shutdown ahead of verdict

Sheikh Hasina
Hasina, and her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were tried in absentia | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Dhaka/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bangladesh enforced heightened security across Dhaka and other regions overnight amid sporadic arson and crude bomb attacks ahead of Monday's verdict by a special tribunal against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case of alleged crimes against humanity.

Authorities ordered strict military, paramilitary and police vigil after reports that Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League had announced a two-day shutdown ahead of the International Crimes TribunalBangladesh (ICT-BD) verdict.

Unidentified people on Sunday night set on fire the vehicle dumping corner of a police station complex and detonated two crude bombs outside the residence of an advisory council member of interim government chief  Professor Muhammad Yunus, besides triggering explosions at several intersections in the capital. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) asked its personnel to shoot violent protesters on sight as tensions spiralled. ICT-BD prosecutors have sought the death penalty for Hasina, 78.

I stated over the wireless that anyone who sets a bus on fire or throws crude bombs with intent to kill should be shot. This authority is clearly provided in our law, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali said late Sunday.

Dhaka has witnessed a series of mostly predawn clandestine attacks since November 10, including crude bomb explosions at the entrance of the Yunus-founded Grameen Bank headquarters in Mirpur.

Officials said several branches of the bank were also targeted in coordinated petrol bomb and arson attacks. Unidentified attackers also torched several parked buses during the past week, killing one driver who was asleep inside a vehicle.

Hasina, currently in India, and her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were tried in absentia. The third accused, former police chief Abdullah Al Mamun, faced the trial in person and turned approver, apparently seeking leniency.

We have sought the highest possible sentence for Hasina. We also requested seizure of the convicts' property for distribution among families of martyrs and injured victims of last year's violent street protests, ICT-BD prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said on Sunday.

He said ICT-BD's law bars Hasina from appealing in the Supreme Court's Appellate Division unless she surrenders or is arrested within 30 days of the verdict.

Prosecutors said the verdict would be broadcast live on state-run BTV, with arrangements for its display on large screens at multiple locations in Dhaka.

Only select portions of the judgment would be aired, subject to the tribunal's final approval. The verdict will also be streamed on ICT-BD's official Facebook page.

Hasina, in an audio message uploaded on the Awami League's Facebook page overnight, rejected the charges and urged party members not to worry, saying, We have seen enough of these attacks and cases, this is just a matter of time.

Interim government home affairs adviser, retired lieutenant general Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, said the verdict, whatever it is, will be executed.

Security has been tightened across the country to prevent any law-and-order situation.

Hasina, her senior colleagues and several Awami League leaders are accused of crimes ranging from murder to corruption and abuse of power. Monday's verdict concerns five counts of alleged crimes against humanity linked to last year's July Uprising.

These include murders, attempted murders, torture and use of lethal force on unarmed student protesters; issuance of orders to deploy lethal weapons, helicopters and drones; and specific killings in Rangpur and Dhaka.

The deposed premier has denied all charges, accusing interim government chief Professor Yunus of orchestrating her ouster under a meticulous design. She described him as a usurper.

Let them try me, I don't care The verdict will not be able to gouge my mouth, she said. Hasina said the charges were entirely false, adding, If someone makes a false complaint in court, he is tried under law, and one day it will happen.

Quoting Article 7(B) of Bangladesh's Constitution, she said, If someone by force removes the elected representatives from power, they will be punished. Yunus just did it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump may hold talks with Maduro as US aircraft carrier reaches Caribbean

Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with deal signings, lavish dinner

Thousands join Gen Z-led protest in Mexico over crime, corruption

Google planning to invest $40 billion in 3 new data Centres in Texas

South Korean conglomerates pledge $550 billion domestic investment

Topics :Sheikh HasinaBangladeshDhaka

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story