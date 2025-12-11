Home / World News / Bangladesh to vote on February 12, first poll after PM Hasina's ouster

Bangladesh to vote on February 12, first poll after PM Hasina's ouster

This will be the first election after prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a violent student-led protest in August 2024

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag
"The voting will be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026," the CEC said.
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Bangladesh will hold the 13th parliamentary election on February 12, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced on Thursday. 
This will be the first election after prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a violent student-led protest in August 2024.
  “The voting will be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026,” the CEC said.

Topics :World NewsBangladeshElectionSheikh Hasina

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

