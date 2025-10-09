Bhutan hit by earthquake of magnitude 3.1 following earlier tremors

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Bhutan early Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 5km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 09/10/2025 04:29:37 IST, Lat: 26.91 N, Long: 89.23 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bhutan."

Earlier on September 8 two earthquakes occurring within hours shook Bhutan.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 2.8, On: 08/09/2025 12:49:37 IST, Lat: 27.27 N, Long: 89.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan."

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:15:51 IST, also at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 08/09/2025 11:15:51 IST, Lat: 26.89 N, Long: 91.71 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan." Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. Bhutan, like the rest of the world, has not been spared by the fury of natural hazards and is susceptible to many kind of it. Geo-physically, Bhutan is located in the young Himalayan Mountains and considered to be one of the most seismically active zones in the world, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.