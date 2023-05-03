Bhutan plans $500-mn fund for cryptocurrency mining in the Himalayas



Bhutan’s investment arm and Nasdaq-listed company Bitdeer Technologies Group plan to seek investors for a fund worth up to $500 million that will be used to develop green crypto mining in the Himalayan kingdom.

Sidhartha Shukla



Mining is the least risky way for Bhutan to tap crypto opportunities and for now the nation will focus on Bitcoin, Ujjwal Deep Dahal, the chief executive officer of the investment arm, Druk Holding & Investments, said.

Fund raising targeting institutional investors will begin at the end of May and the goal is to set up carbon-free digital mining that taps Bhutan’s abundant hydroelectric power, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.



Economic strategy

“It’s important for us to look at assets that are low volume, high value, or digital assets for that matter, and try to position ourselves in a way that we can be competitive globally over time to build our economy,” Dahal said.



Bitcoin miners race to solve complex mathematical puzzles using energy-hungry computing rigs, earning new supply of the token in return. That’s led to criticism of the environmental fallout when dirty fuels supply the power. Forest-laden Bhutan, sandwiched between China and India, has a population of about 777,000 and has long sought to diversify an economy reliant on hydropower revenues. Druk manages the government’s investments in traditional areas like stocks, bonds, technology, energy, and real estate but also crypto mining and investment under what it calls a “future-facing” strategy.



Singapore-based Bitdeer, owned by Chinese entrepreneur Jihan Wu, is one of the top crypto miners by computer power and has one of the largest centers in Texas. The firm began trading on the Nasdaq last month after a long-delayed merger with a special purpose acquisition company finally closed.

Miners were squeeed by a crash in digital-asset prices, rising energy costs and increased competition last year. Conditions have improved in 2023 amid a rebound in the crypto market.

Construction timetable

Bitdeer expects to set up a 100-megawatt operation in Bhutan, with construction slated to start in the second quarter and be completed in July through September, a regulatory filing shows.



Druk ventured into crypto mining under a “sandbox” approach when Bitcoin was at about $5,000, Dahal said. It also had some investments with the now bankrupt US digital-asset lenders BlockFi Inc. and Celsius Network LLC but they were a small part of Druk’s portfolio and have been “settled,” Dahal added.

The company and Druk will also invest in the planned new fund, Bitdeer’s Chief Executive Officer Matt Linghui Kong said in an interview.