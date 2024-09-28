Biden calls Israeli strike killing Hezbollah's chief 'measure of justice'

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Biden noted that the operation to take out Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas' massacre of Israelis on October 7, 2023

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 11:51 PM IST
President Joe Biden on Saturday called the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah a measure of justice for his four-decade reign of terror.

The comments came after Lebanon's Hezbollah group confirmed earlier Saturday that Nasrallah, one of the group's founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.

Biden noted that the operation to take out Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas' massacre of Israelis on October 7, 2023.

Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a 'northern front' against Israel, Biden said in a statement.

He also noted that Hezbollah under Nasrallah's watch has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans.


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

